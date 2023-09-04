Man, 27, in critical condition after crashing into 3 parked cars in Montreal

A 27-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in the hospital after a the car he was driving crashed into three others in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood around midnight.

Police report that multiple 911 calls came in after a vehicle colided with several others on Sherbrooke Street West near Moreau Street.

When police arrived, officers found the driver still seated behind the wheel of the vehicle.

"He had no apparent injuries, but he was unconscious taken to the hospital in critical condition," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

At around 7 a.m., hospital authorities told police he remained in critical but stable condition.

"What we understand from the scene is that the driver of this vehicle was going westbound on Sherbrooke, and he collided with a parked car that was entering traffic," said Dubuc. "After that impact, the same vehicle hit two others that were parked on the side."

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

Police collision investigators and reconstructionists were on the scene and are trying to determine exactly what happened.

Dubuc said there are many hypotheses about what caused the crash, but that no definite theory has as of yet been determined.