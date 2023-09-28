Man, 30, charged in deaths of mother, grandmother in Longueuil

The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.

Michael Lominy, 30, is accused of killing his mother, 67-year-old Marguerite Lominy, and his 84-year-old grandmother, Marie Lamercie-Lefebvre.

Longueuil police (SPAL) confirmed the relationship between the accused the victims on Thursday.

Neighbours told CTV News that they often heard screaming from the apartment, and that Michael Lominy suffers from mental health issues.

He was known to police, according to the SPAL.

Lominy was arrested Wednesday evening after officers discovered the lifeless bodies of the two women inside an apartment on Des Ormeaux Boulevard.

The judge has ordered that he undergo a psychiatric assessment at the Philippe-Pinel institute, a Montreal psychiatric hospital, for five days to determine if he is fit to appear in court.

His criminal record over the last two years includes charges of mischief, theft, and assault, according to court records. In an interview with Noovo Info, Christiane Lacelle, a friend of Marguerite Lominy, said it was clear that her son had mental health issues but no one imagined he could be capable of hurting anyone.

The accused's mother tried to get him to take his medication, but he insisted he didn't need it, she said.

"Marguerite told me she had big problems with her son … My heart is heavy because I loved her so much, Marguerite. She was a good person, a bonne vivante," Lacelle said.

Michael Lominy is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 3.