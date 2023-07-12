iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 30, injured in downtown Montreal shooting


Montreal police officers investigate a shooting downtown that resulted in a 30-year-old man being hospitalized on July 12, 2023. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)

A 30-year-old man who checked in to a Montreal hospital early Wednesday morning appears to have been the victim of an earlier shooting downtown.

Police (SPVM) received a call around 3:15 a.m. regarding gunshots at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Drummond Streets, but no victim was in sight when officers arrived.

Later that morning, police learned that a man had presented himself to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers met with the victim but said he refused to offer much information.

The scene was blocked off to traffic for analysis by SPVM investigators, and one bullet casing was found on site.

No arrests were made as of daybreak Wednesday and the investigation is ongoing.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*