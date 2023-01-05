iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 31, facing charges in connection with St-Laurent arson


Police car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police have arrested a 31-year-old man they say committed arson at a business in the St-Laurent borough.

Dore Badawi was arrested on Dec. 30 on suspicion of setting fire to the business and appeared at the Montreal courthouse the same day.

Badawi is facing charges of possession of incendiary material, obstructing a peace officer, and breach of conditions.

A resident alerted police after seeing a man loitering around the business. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and said they quickly located Badawi, who they claim was in possession of tools to start a fire.

Containers of gasoline were also located near the scene of the arrest.

The same business was the target of four other arson attempts in November and December 2022. An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of these events.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation can call 911 or their local neighbourhood station. People can also reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal by calling 514 393-1133 or by visiting infocrimemontreal.ca.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*