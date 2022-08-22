iHeartRadio
Man, 31, stabbed in Montreal North in possible armed robbery

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in Montreal North Monday night in a possible armed robbery, according to police (SPVM).

The man was injured in his upper body and transported to hospital. His life is not in danger, police say.

Officers received a call reporting an armed assault around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in an alleyway near Forest St. and Garon Ave.

No arrests have been made. A perimeter was secured while police gathered more information.

