Man, 31, stabbed inside Montreal North apartment

A 31-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing inside a Montreal North apartment early Friday morning.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call at 1 a.m. on Lapierre Avenue near Maurice-Duplessis Avenue.

Inside the apartment they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He is expected to survive, said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

A 50-year-old man is being met with investigators. According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other but so far the motive is unclear.