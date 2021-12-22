iHeartRadio
Man, 33, dies from injuries after shooting in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the downtown Montreal Ville-Marie borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 33-year-old man has died after a shooting in the downtown Montreal Ville-Marie borough on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital and that his deaths marks the 35th homicide in Montreal this year.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about gunshots heard on des Érables Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street East, shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim, who is known to police, was found unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

No arrests have been made and police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This has been a deadly year for Montreal. The last time the city saw 35 homicides in one year was in 2012. 

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro

