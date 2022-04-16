Man, 33, injured after car rolls over in alleged drunk-driving collision on Montreal highway

The driver of a sedan travelling at high speed on Highway 25 in Montreal on Friday evening collided with the vehicle in front of him before rolling over.

The accident happened in the borough of Anjou, near Bombardier St.. The driver, a 33-year-old man, reportedly lost control of his vehicle after the collision before ending up on the highway's median around 7:15 p.m.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Sacré-Coeur Hospital, where authorities said his life was out of danger by the end of the evening.

The two passengers in the vehicle he hit, aged 18 and 27, suffered minor injuries.

The driver could face impaired driving and dangerous driving charges, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesman Nicolas Scholtus.

Blood samples were taken at the hospital. Alcohol was involved, police said. SQ investigators were dispatched to the scene to investigate further.

Two of the three lanes of Highway 25 southbound in Montreal were closed to traffic, but reopened by late evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 16, 2022.