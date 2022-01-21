iHeartRadio
Man, 33, injured in drive-by shooting in Montreal

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

A 33-year-old man was shot in Montreal North Friday evening but is in stable condition, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Police say the victim was walking with a friend near Rolland St. and Pascal St. around 6 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot at him.

The victim, who has been transported to hospital, was shot in his lower body. His friend was not injured.

Police are investigating whether this shooting is connected to another shooting 10 minutes away that occured early Saturday morning.

