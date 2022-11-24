Man, 34, arrested in connection with sexual assault at a Que. long-term care facility

A 34-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court Thursday via videoconference to face a charge of sexual assault at a long-term care facility (CHSLD) in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Trois-Rivières police (DPTR) confirmed the suspect's arrest Wednesday morning.

The arrest follows a complaint made to police Tuesday night by an employee of the CHSLD Cooke, according to police.

Investigators went to the Cooke facility to "validate and corroborate certain information related to the event."

A forensic identification technician was also called to the scene to search for evidence.

The suspect, who was questioned by police, will remain in custody until his appearance.

The DPTR is reminding the public they can transmit information confidentially to the authorities by calling 819-691-2929 and pressing seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 24, 2022.