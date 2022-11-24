iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 34, arrested in connection with sexual assault at a Que. long-term care facility


Trois-Rivieres Police (DPTR) logo. FILE PHOTO

A 34-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court Thursday via videoconference to face a charge of sexual assault at a long-term care facility (CHSLD) in Trois-Rivières, Que.

Trois-Rivières police (DPTR) confirmed the suspect's arrest Wednesday morning.

The arrest follows a complaint made to police Tuesday night by an employee of the CHSLD Cooke, according to police.

Investigators went to the Cooke facility to "validate and corroborate certain information related to the event."

A forensic identification technician was also called to the scene to search for evidence.

The suspect, who was questioned by police, will remain in custody until his appearance.

The DPTR is reminding the public they can transmit information confidentially to the authorities by calling 819-691-2929 and pressing seven.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 24, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*