iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 36, dead after hitting a pole and flipping vehicle in central Quebec


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A road accident was fatal for a 36-year-old man who was reportedly driving at high speed on a rural road in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, in the Centre-du-Québec region, on Sunday evening.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the collision occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Saint-Édouard Road.

"A witness saw the car travelling at very high speed before hitting a pole and rolling over," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Eric Cadotte.

The victim was confirmed dead in hospital.

A police officer specializing in collision investigations was sent to the scene to analyze the scene and clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The SQ believes that alcohol may have played a role in this event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*