Man, 36, dead after hitting a pole and flipping vehicle in central Quebec

A road accident was fatal for a 36-year-old man who was reportedly driving at high speed on a rural road in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, in the Centre-du-Québec region, on Sunday evening.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the collision occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Saint-Édouard Road.

"A witness saw the car travelling at very high speed before hitting a pole and rolling over," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Eric Cadotte.

The victim was confirmed dead in hospital.

A police officer specializing in collision investigations was sent to the scene to analyze the scene and clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The SQ believes that alcohol may have played a role in this event.

