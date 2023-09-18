Man, 36, dead after hitting a pole and flipping vehicle in central Quebec
A road accident was fatal for a 36-year-old man who was reportedly driving at high speed on a rural road in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, in the Centre-du-Québec region, on Sunday evening.
According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the collision occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Saint-Édouard Road.
"A witness saw the car travelling at very high speed before hitting a pole and rolling over," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Eric Cadotte.
The victim was confirmed dead in hospital.
A police officer specializing in collision investigations was sent to the scene to analyze the scene and clarify the circumstances of the accident.
The SQ believes that alcohol may have played a role in this event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2023.