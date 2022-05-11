Man, 36, gunned down on Montreal street two days before sentencing: reports

Montreal police say a man is dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Sources confirmed to CTV News the victim is 36-year-old Sébastien Giroux.

Giroux was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in March to being an accessory after the fact in a May 2017 murder in N.D.G., according to media reports.

On Wednesday, police received a 911 call at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a gunshot and responded to the intersection of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard East. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim's body on the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The killing marks the city's ninth homicide of the year.