iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 36, gunned down on Montreal street two days before sentencing: reports

Montreal police cruisers block of a street in Saint-Michel after a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday, May 11, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police say a man is dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Sources confirmed to CTV News the victim is 36-year-old Sébastien Giroux.

Giroux was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in March to being an accessory after the fact in a May 2017 murder in N.D.G., according to media reports.

On Wednesday, police received a 911 call at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a gunshot and responded to the intersection of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard East. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim's body on the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The killing marks the city's ninth homicide of the year.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error