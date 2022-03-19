iHeartRadio
Man, 37, succumbs to injuries after snowmobile accident in Outaouais region

(Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

A snowmobile ride took a tragic turn near Val-des-Bois, in the Outaouais region on Friday.

For a reason still unknown, a snowmobiler swerved and lost control of his vehicle while riding on trail 43 around 10:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old man was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“According to preliminary information, we are talking about a group of five snowmobilers who were traveling in the area and, for an unexplained reason at this time, one of the snowmobilers lost control of his machine in a curve,” said Sgt. Marythé Bolduc for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

“An investigation was underway this morning to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident. No hypothesis is ruled out,” said Bolduc.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 19, 2022.  

