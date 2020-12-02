iHeartRadio
Man, 39, gunned down in Laval in shooting police say is linked to organized crime

image.png

A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Laval Wednesday evening, which police say is linked to organized crime.

The man was shot around 8:30 p.m. on De la Fabrique St., near Parc Jean-XXIII in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul neighbourhood, said a spokesperson from Laval police.

Police are still trying to reach the victim's family.

A police perimeter was still in place Thursday morning, as the file was turned over to Surete du Quebec (SQ) investigators.

A mobile command post has been deployed, and SQ investigators are canvassing the nieghbourhood to speak with potential witnesses.

His death marks the city's third homicide of 2020.

There are no suspects.

