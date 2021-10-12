iHeartRadio
Man, 41, shot and injured in Montreal North

Photo: Cosmo Santamaria

Montreal police say a 41-year-old man was shot in the upper body on Tuesday afternoon, but his life isn't in danger.

At around 5:30 p.m., calls came in to 911 to report that gunshots had been heard a certain sector of Montreal North near Charleroi St. and Lacordaire Blvd., said a police spokesperson.

"A few minutes later" another 911 call reported a person injured at the intersection of those two streets. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot in the upper body.

The man, aged 41, was conscious while he was taken to hospital, and his condition wasn't considered life-threatening.

The man was "well known" to police and he was not cooperating with investigators, police said.

No suspect has been arrested yet. A police canine unit arrived on the scene, and officers have found at least one shell casing, said the spokesperson.

