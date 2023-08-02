iHeartRadio
Man, 43, dies in head-on collision in Mauricie


image.jpg

A driver died in a head-on collision on Wednesday in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

The crash happened on Route 349 at around 2:15 p.m., likely as a result of a dangerous maneuver by the victim, according to the provincial police.

"A reconstructionist from the Sûreté du Québec was on site to examine the scene. The collision may have been caused by an illegal manoeuvre on a curve," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

The victim is a 43-year-old man whose identity was not immediately known. Extrication equipment was required to free him from the vehicle before he was sent to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

Both drivers were travelling alone.

Route 349 was closed to traffic in both directions at Rang Morin for some time.

"The speed limit is 90km/h where the collision occurred," said Sergeant Tremblay.

The SQ investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2023.

