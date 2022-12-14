Man, 45, facing charges in hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old girl in Montreal

The man arrested following the hit-and-run death of a young girl earlier this week is facing a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Wednesday, the Crown prosecutor's office confirmed, after police say he turned himself in.

The victim, a seven-year-old girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

The young girl is a Ukrainian refugee, and arrived with her mother, brother and sister just two months ago, according to Michael Shwec with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. He said the girl's father is fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invasion.



A parish priest is in contact with the girl's mother, according to Shwec who said an online fundraiser will be set up to help the family cover funeral costs.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene around 8:05 a.m., where they found the girl seriously injured. She was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

She was walking in a school zone with her siblings when the tragedy occurred.



Garcia turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, said Montreal police spokeswoman Const. Mariane Allaire Morin.

A group of about 40 took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl.

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and The Canadian Press