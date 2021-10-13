iHeartRadio
Man, 46, in critical condition after downtown stabbing; suspect in custody

Montreal police investigate a stabbing near the Old Brewery Mission that sent a 46-year-old man to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed near the Old Brewery Mission in Ville Marie late Tuesday night. 

Police received a 911 call just before 10:30 p.m. for a man that had been assaulted with a weapon near the intersection of Clark Street and St. Laurent Boulevard. 

A 46-year-old man was sent to hospital with injuries to his lower body from a "sharp object," according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service. 

Officers also arrested a 26-year-old male suspect near the crime scene. 

Police spoke to witnesses in the area and say the investigation is ongoing. 

