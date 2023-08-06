iHeartRadio
Man, 46, killed in head-on collision in Val-d'Or


Quebec provincial police have arrested multiple suspects in relation to a drug trafficking ring on Montreal's South Shore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A 46-year-old man died Sunday morning in a head-on collision on Route 117 in Val-d'Or, in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

According to Sûreté du Québec sergeant Stéphane Tremblay, the man's vehicle veered out of its lane before colliding with an oncoming tow truck. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. at kilometer 502.

"The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene," said Tremblay. "The driver of the tow truck was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries."

A collision reconstruction investigator was sent to the scene to gather information. 

In the meantime, Route 117 was closed in both directions in this area, and a detour was set up by the Ministry of Transport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023. 

