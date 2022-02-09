Man, 46, shot in garage of his LaSalle home succumbs to injuries

A 46-year-old man has died after being shot in his own garage in LaSalle, police say.

It’s Montreal’s second homicide of 2022.

At 9:10 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in to report gunshots near the corner of Guy Bouchard Blvd. and Marie Rollet St., just north of Angrignon Park.

Officers responding to the scene found a man with gunshot wounds in the garage of his home.

He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. No arrests have been made so far.

The victim was known to police.

The shooting comes a day after a 23-year-old was shot in broad daylight while in a car in the parking lot of a Brossard mall. He’s also still in critical condition.