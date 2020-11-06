iHeartRadio
Man, 49, dies after being stabbed in Ahuntsic-Cartierville depanneur; suspect at large

A 49-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a depanneur in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Montreal police say the man was attacked about 1 p.m. Friday inside a store on Henri-Bourassa East near De Lille St.

The victim was in critical condition until early Friday evening, when he succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. A large security perimeter has been erected around the scene as police interview witnesses.

This is Montreal's 22nd homicide of 2020.

