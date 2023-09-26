Man, 49, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.

The 49-year-old man who was stabbed in the on-island Montreal suburb of Westmount died in hospital, police say.

It is the 29th homicide in Montreal in 2023.

Montreal police (SPVM) say that a 911 call around 11:50 p.m. on Monday night reported a stabbing at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Saint-Catherine Street West on the eastern edge of Westmount.

Police arrived to find the 49-year-old man with injuries "caused by a sharp object" to the upper body.

He was in critical condition when transported to the hospital, and he died overnight.

There have been no arrests, but the investigation is active.

"There are key witnesses that are meeting the police at this moment," said SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.