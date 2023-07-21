iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 49, injured in Plateau-Mont-Royal stabbing


A 49-year-old man was stabbed and injured during an altercation in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood on July 21, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A 49-year-old man was transported to hospital early Friday morning after he was stabbed in his upper body in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the man's life is not in danger and that he was conscious on his way to the hospital.

A conflict involving multiple people broke out around 2:15 a.m. in a home on Laval and Des Pins Avenues.

All suspects had fled by the time officers arrived.

A security perimeter was established and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2023.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*