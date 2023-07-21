Man, 49, injured in Plateau-Mont-Royal stabbing

A 49-year-old man was transported to hospital early Friday morning after he was stabbed in his upper body in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the man's life is not in danger and that he was conscious on his way to the hospital.

A conflict involving multiple people broke out around 2:15 a.m. in a home on Laval and Des Pins Avenues.

All suspects had fled by the time officers arrived.

A security perimeter was established and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2023.