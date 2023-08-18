Man, 50, sent to hospital after stabbing outside LaSalle bar: police

A man was sent to hospital Friday evening after a stabbing in the parking lot of a bar shortly after 6 p.m., Montreal police say.

Police received a 911 call and responded to the scene on Thierry Street, near Newman Boulevard, in the city's LaSalle borough.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man injured in the upper body by "a sharp object," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a police spokesperson.

She said the victim was conscious while he was sent to hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to preliminary information gathered by investigators, several suspects assaulted the man and then fled before officers arrived.

Police say no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.