iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 52, shot and injured in the West Island


A 52-year-old man was injured on May 26, 2023 after an early morning shooting in Pointe-Claire, in Montreal's West Island. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot and injured early Friday morning in Pointe-Claire, in the West Island.

Around 1:15 a.m., a conflict broke out between a group of people at the intersection of Donegani and King Avenues. At least one gunshot was fired and the suspects fled before police arrived.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was transported to hospital where authorities do not fear for his life.

A security perimeter was established and SPVM investigators will interview witnesses and check security footage to gather more information on the event. 

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*