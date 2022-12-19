Man, 53, dies after cars crash into Montreal mall

A 53-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine, Montreal police say.

The man was getting out of his parked car at around 4 p.m. when he was struck, said Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin on Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, police said it was unlikely the driver will face charges.

"At this moment, it seems to be a sad accident. We’ll check it out if there’s any criminal charges that could be laid, but at this moment, everything indicated that it could be a sad accident," spokesperson Raphael Bergeron told CTV News.

The collision took place outside the Galeries Lachine mall, near Remembrance St. and 32nd Ave.

The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to crash into the building near the Pharmaprix and Maxi stores, the police spokesperson said.

"It was pretty dramatic," said the owner of the Pharmaprix, Normand Picard. People at the scene, including his employees, tried to help save the man's life.

"My employees were fast to react," he said. "One pharmacist called 911 … they also tried the defibrillator," and administered CPR.

The female passenger, 58, in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized, but her condition is not critical.

The 76-year-old man driving the vehicle that hit the other car was hospitalized for shock.

