iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 53, dies after cars crash into Montreal mall


image.jpg

A 53-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine, Montreal police say. 

The man was getting out of his parked car at around 4 p.m. when he was struck, said Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin on Wednesday morning.

Later in the day, police said it was unlikely the driver will face charges.

"At this moment, it seems to be a sad accident. We’ll check it out if there’s any criminal charges that could be laid, but at this moment, everything indicated that it could be a sad accident," spokesperson Raphael Bergeron told CTV News.

The collision took place outside the Galeries Lachine mall, near Remembrance St. and 32nd Ave.

The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to crash into the building near the Pharmaprix and Maxi stores, the police spokesperson said.

"It was pretty dramatic," said the owner of the Pharmaprix, Normand Picard. People at the scene, including his employees, tried to help save the man's life.

"My employees were fast to react," he said. "One pharmacist called 911 … they also tried the defibrillator," and administered CPR.

The female passenger, 58, in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized, but her condition is not critical.

The 76-year-old man driving the vehicle that hit the other car was hospitalized for shock.

With files from CTV's Matt Grillo

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*