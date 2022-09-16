iHeartRadio
Man, 53, dies of his injuries one day after Laval hit-and-run, police say

image.jpg

Laval police said Friday a 53-year-old man has died of his injuries in a possible case of road rage as investigators are calling on the public's help to locate a "vehicle of interest."

The hit-and-run collision happened Thursday morning around 7:50 a.m. on the service road of Highway 15 North, near du Souvenir Boulevard.

The man in one of two vehicles involved was injured and rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that he succumbed to his injuries.

"We are not ruling out road rage, but we have witnesses to meet," Erika Landry, a spokesperson with Laval police, told CTV News Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, police published a photo on social media showing a vehicle that investigators are trying to track down. It's described as a grey Hyundai Accent, between the years 2007 and 2010.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 911 and mention file number LVL 220915 016 or call the police's info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636).

