Man, 54, succumbs to injuries following Drummondville, Que. apartment fire

A 54-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries following an apartment fire in Drummondville, Que.

The seven-plex building on Saint-Marcel Street was engulfed in flames around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that the fire was under control.

No other person was injured.

According to the SQ, the fire was likely accidental and may have spread from a cooking fire in the victim's apartment.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 18, 2022.