iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 54, succumbs to injuries following Drummondville, Que. apartment fire

(Shutterstock)

A 54-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries following an apartment fire in Drummondville, Que.

The seven-plex building on Saint-Marcel Street was engulfed in flames around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that the fire was under control.

No other person was injured.

According to the SQ, the fire was likely accidental and may have spread from a cooking fire in the victim's apartment.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 18, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*