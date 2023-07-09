iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 55, stabbed inside Saint-Michel apartment


Montreal police (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal)

A man was stabbed and seriously injured Saturday evening in Montreal's Saint-Michel borough.

Initially in critical condition, the 55-year-old man was out of danger by early Sunday morning, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Officers were called to an apartment on Charland Avenue, near D'Iberville Street, around 10:40 p.m.

Police believe the man's stabbing resulted from a conflict that escalated inside the apartment. He was rushed to hospital with injuries to his upper body. 

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will be interviewed by SPVM investigators on Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*