Man, 57, dies after violent collision on Quebec's North Shore

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 57-year-old driver died after a violent head-on collision Sunday evening between two vehicles on Route 138 in Longue-Rive, on the North Shore in northeastern Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the collision happened around 7 p.m., in the area of kilometre 632 of Route 138.

According to the SQ, the victim, a resident of Les Escoumins who was driving a SUV, appears to have deviated from his trajectory and hit a pick-up truck coming in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and were transported to hospital. The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.

A collision investigation specialist was dispatched to the scene to try to analyze the circumstances of the collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 10, 2021.

