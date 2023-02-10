iHeartRadio
Man, 61, dies after being trapped underneath collapsed Tempo in Laval


A Tempo collapsed in Laval, killing a 61-year-old man.

A 61-year-old man died Friday after he became trapped by a collapsed car shelter while in his driveway in what Laval police described as a "very unfortunate accident."

It wasn't immediately clear why the structure fell on him, but there was a large amount of snow on the roof of the structure, according to police spokesperson Erika Landry.

"Police had to remove it to get to the victim," she said.

The man was not shovelling snow at the time of the incident, and was "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police said they received a 911 call around noon about a man who was reported unconscious on the ground. When officers arrived, they pulled him from the shelter and performed CPR.

He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being deemed accidental and is not under investigation by the coroner's office, according to police.

