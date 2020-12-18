iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 62, charged with murder three months after woman's body found in Nuns' Island parking garage

Frank Cao, 62, is facing first-degree murder charges.

Montreal police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman in Nuns' Island in September.

Frank Cao was arrested in Ste-Catherine, on the South Shore, on Thursday and appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday to face first-degree murder charges.

The arrest comes more than three months after a woman in her 50s was found dead in a vehicle parked in the indoor parking lot of a residential building on de la Rotonde St. in Nuns' Island.

The autopsy performed on the victim's body revealed that she died of injuries caused by another person using physical force, police said. They never specified the cause of death further.

An in-depth analysis of the crime scene and the investigative work over the past few weeks led to the arrest of the suspect, Frank Cao, police said.

Anyone who has additional information to share on this event or the apprehended suspect can communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal: 514-393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error