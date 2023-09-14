iHeartRadio
Man, 62, seriously injured in Montreal stabbing


image.jpg

A man critically injured in a stabbing near Old Montreal early Thursday morning is expected to survive, police say.

According to the SPVM, a conflict broke out between the victim, a 62-year-old man, and another individual. The victim was stabbed multiple times.

He was found around 1:20 a.m. with upper body injuries on De Buillon Street, near Viger Street, in the Ville-Marie borough. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but stabilized as the morning went on.

Police are looking for the assailant, who fled the scene. The investigation is ongoig.

With files from The Canadian Press.  

