iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 63, dies in St. Leonard residential garage after shooting

Montreal police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

A man died Tuesday night after a shooting in the Montreal neighbourhood of St. Leonard, near the corner of Jean-Talon and Viau streets, police say.

They haven't released any information about the victim except his age, 63.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came in to say that shots had been fired in the area, and police headed to a residential building near Jean-Talon and Michelet St., just east of Viau.

They located the victim in the garage of the building, an SPVM spokesperson said. He was declared dead at the scene. 

It's a large condo building, said a spokesperson. A neighbour to the building said the garage is an underground one.

A police spokesperson, Veronique Comtois, said she can't confirm yet whether one or more shots were fired, or where they struck the man. 

Investigators are still on scene. Passers-by reported a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from The Canadian Press.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error