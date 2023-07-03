iHeartRadio
Man, 66, sought by provincial police after woman's killing in Mercier


Normand Ladouceur, 66, is believed to be travelling in a red Ford Focus. Police say he is wanted in the death of a 77-year-old woman on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Mercier, Que. (Source: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a woman last Saturday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said officers with the Mercier police service were called to an apartment on Bourcier Street in Mercier around 1 p.m. and found a woman who was unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SQ has identified her as 77-year-old Thérèse Desbiens.

Police are now looking for Mercier resident Normand Ladouceur, 66. He is five feet 11 inches tall, about 264 pounds, bald with a scar on his head, according to police.

He is believed to be travelling in a red 2014 four-door Ford Focus with the licence plate Z26 WMC.

If spotted, the public is urged to avoid him and to call 911 immediately. Members of the public can file an anonymous report as well by calling 1-800-659-4264.

