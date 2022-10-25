iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man, 69, seriously injured after electric scooter collides with pickup truck in Saint-Hyacinthe


A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 69-year-old man is between life and death after his electric scooter collided with a pickup truck Tuesday night in Saint-Hyacinthe, in Quebec's Montérégie region. 

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Des Seigneurs Street East. The driver of the electric scooter was being followed by a pickup truck when he decided to make a left turn, explained Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus. At the same time, the man driving the vehicle tried to pass the scooter.

The man driving the scooter was seriously injured and transported to a Montreal hospital where his life is feared. The 25-year-old male driver of the pickup was also transported to a hospital for nervous shock.

Des Seigneurs Street East was closed Tuesday evening in both directions between Highway 20 and des Érables-Argentés Avenue.

An SQ collision officer is investigating the incident to determine the cause and circumstances of the collision. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*