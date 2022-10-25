Man, 69, seriously injured after electric scooter collides with pickup truck in Saint-Hyacinthe

A 69-year-old man is between life and death after his electric scooter collided with a pickup truck Tuesday night in Saint-Hyacinthe, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Des Seigneurs Street East. The driver of the electric scooter was being followed by a pickup truck when he decided to make a left turn, explained Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus. At the same time, the man driving the vehicle tried to pass the scooter.

The man driving the scooter was seriously injured and transported to a Montreal hospital where his life is feared. The 25-year-old male driver of the pickup was also transported to a hospital for nervous shock.

Des Seigneurs Street East was closed Tuesday evening in both directions between Highway 20 and des Érables-Argentés Avenue.

An SQ collision officer is investigating the incident to determine the cause and circumstances of the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2022.