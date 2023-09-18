iHeartRadio
Man, 70, crushed under barn wall south of Quebec City


FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A man has died after the wall of a barn fell on him while he was working on the building.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Saint-Georges, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region south of Quebec City.

At around 10 a.m., emergency services were called to a rural road after a man was found unconscious under the wall of a barn.

"The man was doing demolition work on a barn, and everything indicates that the wall collapsed on top of him," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Eric Cadotte.

The victim, a 70-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An SQ forensic identification technician analyzed the scene to try to better understand the circumstances surrounding this event. For the time being, the provincial police are treating the death as accidental.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2023. 

