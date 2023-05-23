iHeartRadio
Man, 89, dies after head-on collision in Baie-Saint-Paul


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

One of the two drivers injured in a head-on collision in Baie-Saint-Paul, Charlevoix, on Monday has died.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the victim as 89-year-old Vianney Guidon from Sainte-Foy.

The two men were driving on Route 362 in the Cap-aux-Corbeaux area around 5 p.m. when one of them veered off the road for an unknown reason, explained Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second driver’s life was not in danger, she said.

Highway 362 was closed Monday at Grand Duke Road so that police could analyze the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2023.

