Man charged with attempted murder for alleged involvement in violent traffic stop in Montreal

A man has been accused of disarming and shooting a Montreal police officer in an altercation during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon that led to the officer becoming injured.

The accused, Mamadi III Fara Camara, 31, is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, disarming a police officer, and discharging a firearm with intent.

The victim, Traffic Safety Officer Sanjay Vig, is in stable condition, according to police.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant initially said on Thursday that the officer was shot in the upper body, but in a later update said it was unclear if he was shot or physically assaulted.

Brabant said Vig was in an altercation with an Uber driver he had intercepted when he was shot. He has been transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

On Friday, police revealed the officer's firearm was taken by the suspect following the traffic stop and said the officer suffered a head injury. The overall nature of the officer's injuries are still unknown, and police did not confirm whether the officer's firearm had been recovered.

According to what was learned in court, the suspect allegedly removed the officer's belt when stopped, and the officer fled down an alleyway fearing for his life. The suspect followed him, and allegedly shot at the officer twice. The officer called for backup and a manhunt ensued.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. outside 900 Cremazie Blvd. West in Parc-Extension.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested in the case on Thursday evening, said Brabant.

"For now, the good news is the injured police officer is out of danger. We made an arrest during our investigation. We have a man who is transported to the detention centre. He's going to be met later on tonight to determine his involvement in the altercation that occurred a bit earlier tonight," said Brabant.

An employee working in a nearby building said they heard a loud bang at the time of the shooting.

“I heard one shot," said the worker, who asked not to be named. "Then, I heard someone scream, and then there were a ton of cops that showed up and it was a crazy scene."

Major crimes detectives are leading the investigation.

MAJ policier blessé en devoir : celui-ci a intercepté un conducteur en lien avec une infraction au CSR. Il y a eu une altercation lors de laquelle le policier aurait été désarmé et blessé. Le #SPVM a procédé à l’arrestation du suspect et le policier est maintenant hors de danger. pic.twitter.com/AQY2yFW3zw



- With files from The Canadian Press