Man accused of beating Montreal girl, 10, declared high-risk offender


Montreal courthouse/Palais de Justice. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A man who brutally attacked a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood last spring was declared a high-risk offender by a judge Tuesday.

The judge issued the ruling after a psychiatric evaluation on 21-year-old Tanvir Singh last summer deemed him not criminally responsible for the March 14, 2022 attack due to mental illness, Noovo Info reported.

Police said the young girl was beaten and dragged while walking home from school with a friend the day of the attack, which appeared to be random. A photo of her with a neck brace and cuts on her face was shared by a family member to show the extent of her serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Crown said Tuesday the accused will serve an indefinite sentence at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute in Montreal.

"There are no outings and there are no plans for him to be outside except for medical reasons or [treatment] and the accused [will have to be] escorted by an authorized person for that purpose," Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard told Noovo Info.

Singh was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

