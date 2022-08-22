iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man accused of flashing young girl in park arrested in Laval

Benoit Hotte is accused of flashing a young girl at a park in Laval. (Laval police/HANDOUT)

A 55-year-old man accused of flashing a young girl at a park in Laval has been arrested by police.

Laval police (SPL) says it has reason to believe Benoit Hotte was at Bernard-Landry Park in Laval-Des-Rapides on Aug. 13.

"He allegedly put his hand in his pants while looking at a young girl and then pulled his pants down in front of her," police state.

The accused appeared at the Laval courthouse on Aug. 15 to face charges of indecent exposure and exhibitionism.

He was released with several conditions, and police are now searching for other potential victims.

Hotte is expected back in court on Nov. 1.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Laval police info line at 450 662- INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL 220813-055. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*