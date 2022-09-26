Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide

Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.

Mohamad Al Boullouz, 36, appeared in court Monday to face two charges of first-degree murder, one charge of second-degree murder, and one charge of arson.

The 38-year-old mother and her children were found unconscious Sunday following a fire in a high-rise apartment building in Brossard, Que.

According to SPAL, emergency services were called at 1 a.m. to a blaze in a high-rise building on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, near Saint-Charles Street.

The three victims were sent to hospital where they were confirmed dead. Police would not confirm if traces of violence were found on their bodies.

Boullouz was arrested on the scene and then taken to hospital. He appeared in court Monday by phone from his hospital bed.

According to police, Boullouz and the woman were a couple and lived in the condo where the bodies were found. CTV News has confirmed that the accused and his spouse listed the condo for sale in January.

Police say the accused was not previously known to police.