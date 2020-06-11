iHeartRadio
Man accused of stealing more than $125,000 in goods — including 67 barbecues — from work

bbq
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- A Quebec man appeared in court Thursday afternoon to face several charges related to allegations he stole more than $125,000 worth of goods from the store where he worked.

Police allege that Nicolas Paquette of Sherbrooke, in Quebec's Eastern Townships, stole the equipment over a three-month period from the Canadian Tire department store where he had been employed.

Among the items Paquette is accused of stealing, worth an estimated $126,000, according to police:

  • 67 barbecues
  • 64 air conditioners
  • 55 generators
  • 24 televisions
  • a treadmill
  • a riding mower 
  • several power tools and kitchen items

Police allege that Paquette used a company truck to steal the merchandise from the store's warehouse during his working hours.

Paquette admitted to the thefts Wednesday when confronted with evidence by his employers, police allege.

A Sherbrooke police spokesman said some of the merchandise was found in the garage of Paquette's home and recovered; police allege he had already sold some of the equipment online.

Paquette, 26, is facing multiple charges of theft, sale of stolen propety and break and enter.

