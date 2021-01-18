Man allegedly causes crash while driving south in the northbound lane on Montreal's Highway 25

A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving in the wrong direction on Highway 25, causing collisions with two other vehicles.

The 26-year-old was brought to hospital where he was detained on charges of alleged reckless driving and driving under the influence.

He is in stable condition.

Quebec provincial police arrived on the scene at 8 p.m. on Sunday after the man hit a pickup-truck and another large vehicle while driving south in the northbound lane near Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel towards Montreal.

One truck driver was unharmed, while the other sustained minor injuries.

The tunnel was closed following the crash, before being re-opened at around 3 a.m.

Police say he may appear in court on Monday.