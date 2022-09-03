iHeartRadio
Man allegedly drives car into two pedestrians in Montreal on Friday night

Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A man at the wheel of his car allegedly hit two people Friday night in Old Montreal, after a conflict that escalated. The suspect was arrested, and the lives of the two victims are not in danger.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Montréal police (SPVM) received several calls reporting that a vehicle may have driven into pedestrians at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Place d'Armes streets in the Ville-Marie borough.

Police information suggests that a conflict between three people escalated and resulted in the car being used to hit the other two.

At some point during the dispute, the suspect allegedly went to his vehicle parked a few metres away and ran over the two other men in their mid-twenties.

The 44-year-old suspect was then pulled over and arrested by the SPVM officers while he was still driving his vehicle.

The two young men suffered minor injuries to their lower bodies. They were transported to the hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

Investigators were expected to visit the scene to interview witnesses and view surveillance camera footage.

"The nature of the conflict, the relationship between the parties, as well as their involvement are still unknown," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 3, 2022. 

