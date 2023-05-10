iHeartRadio
Man allegedly slapped three Muslim women in downtown Montreal, hate crimes unit seeks suspect


The Montreal police hate crimes unit is asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect they say slapped three Muslim women in the face in downtown Montreal.

Police say the assaults occurred on March 9 at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street East and Saint-André Street.

The three women were leaving a business when the man insulted them, before assaulting them, police say.

Bystanders then stepped in and the man left on foot, entering the Berri-UQAM metro station.

The suspect is a Black man between 30 and 40 years old. He is approximately 1.85 metres (6'1") tall and weighs nearly 90 kg (198 lbs). He has a beard. He was wearing a black hooded coat, a grey sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police station. People can also reach out anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca.

Under certain circumstances, rewards of up to $3,000 can be given out for information leading to an arrest.

