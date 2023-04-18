iHeartRadio
Man and woman from Brossard, Que. charged with pimping, sex trafficking


Kevin Zamor-Louis, 27, and Stephanie Lafrance, 34, were charged with pimping and other sex-related offences and officers believe they may have more victims. SOURCE: SQ

A man and a woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on pimping and sex trafficking charges for offences allegedly committed between April and July of last year in Montreal, Gatineau and Ottawa.

Brossard residents Kevin Zamor-Louis, 27, and Stephanie Lafrance, 34, were at the Gatineau courthouse on April 13 facing the following charges:

  • causing a person to offer or render sexual services for a fee,
  • knowingly advertising to offer sexual services for a fee, and
  • receiving material benefits from the provision of sexual services.

Police believe the two suspects may have other victims in Quebec and other provinces.

"Kevin Zamor-Louis could use the nicknames 'James', 'Slow', 'Michael', 'Nike', 'Ghost' and 'Columbo' in his exchanges," the Quebec provincial police (SQ) said in a release.

Those with information on the two suspects are invited to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264. 

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523
