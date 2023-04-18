Man and woman from Brossard, Que. charged with pimping, sex trafficking

A man and a woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on pimping and sex trafficking charges for offences allegedly committed between April and July of last year in Montreal, Gatineau and Ottawa.

Brossard residents Kevin Zamor-Louis, 27, and Stephanie Lafrance, 34, were at the Gatineau courthouse on April 13 facing the following charges:

causing a person to offer or render sexual services for a fee,

knowingly advertising to offer sexual services for a fee, and

receiving material benefits from the provision of sexual services.

Police believe the two suspects may have other victims in Quebec and other provinces.

"Kevin Zamor-Louis could use the nicknames 'James', 'Slow', 'Michael', 'Nike', 'Ghost' and 'Columbo' in his exchanges," the Quebec provincial police (SQ) said in a release.

Those with information on the two suspects are invited to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.