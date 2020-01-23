Man arrested after allegedly pretending to be a Longueuil cop

Longueuil police are searching for potential victims of a man who allegedly posed as an officer.

Tommy Maheux Turcotte, 30, appeared in court Monday to face charges of theft.

According to police, on Jan. 19 at 1 a.m. at the Quartier Dix30 in Brossard, Maheux Turcotte allegedly approached young women, showing off a police badge and speaking in French.

He is described as a Caucasian man with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He is 1m7 and 82kg.

Longueuil police state he was arrested “within hours of the complaint.”

Maheux Turcotte was released with several conditions to follow, including not going to the Dix30, not dressing up as an officer or carrying a police badge and not possessing false identification. He is also not allowed in bars and cannot consume intoxicating substances, such as alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (450) 463-7211.