Man arrested after attempting to burn down a hockey arena and leading police on a car chase

image.png

A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire at a hockey arena and then leading police on a car chase in St-Lin-Laurentides, about an hour north of Montreal.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis said police responded to the Saint-Lin-Laurentides Arena at around 11:45 p.m. on Saint-Isidore St. after a fire alarm went off, and paged the fire department.

Firefighters soon had the fire under control.

A man arrested by police after he reportedly set fire to a hockey arena in St-Lin, then he led police on a car chase. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/mAJON4SXSn

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) February 24, 2021

Denis said officers spotted a van leaving the area at a rapid pace and pursued the vehicle.

The van refused to stop, and led police on a car chase that ended on Notre-Dame St.

Denis added that the overnight curfew meant there was no other traffic on the roads, and the 32-year-old man was arrested for fleeing from police and is suspected of starting the fire.

He was transported to a detention centre where he will be met by investigators.

An SQ arson technician is on the scene at the arena to find out more information about the fire. 

