Man arrested after body of 60-year-old woman found in Laval


A man was arrested Tuesday evening after the lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found earlier in the day at her home on Samson Boulevard in Laval's Chomedey district.

"At around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police were called to the apartment building where the victim was living to check on her condition at the request of one of her relatives," said Laval police public relations officer Stephanie Beshara.

"On site, they found the woman unconscious. The investigation was handed over to our Crimes Against the Person squad," she said.

"We consider this death to be suspicious, so all hypotheses are still on the table."

The suspect, whose relationship to the victim was not specified, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. and is expected to appear at the Laval courthouse on Wednesday morning to face a charge of interfering with a corpse.

He will remain in custody until then.

The investigation is ongoing.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 25, 2023.

